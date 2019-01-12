Scattered showers will continue to push through Middle Tennessee tonight.
On Sunday, isolated showers will still be around during the day but it won't be a washout.
As colder air funnels in Sunday night into Monday morning, there could be a few snow flakes mixing in but nothing to cause any issues. This is for areas along the KY/TN state line and on the northern Plateau.
Conditions will improve to begin next week.
Clouds will sick around Monday before clearing out and turning sunny by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Temperatures will hover in the 40's Sunday and Monday before reaching back to the 50's by mid-week.
The next best chance for rain arrives at the end of the week.
