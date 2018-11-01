As we transition into the afternoon, showers will start to let up as they progress eastward. Lingering showers will be be around at times through the afternoon and into Friday.
However, Friday looks nothing like what we're expecting today. In fact, most of us will be dry Friday.
The weekend looks great and very fall-like. It'll be a great weekend to get out and look for some fall foliage.
We're expecting sunshine and a few clouds both days this weekend with highs topping out in the 60s.
