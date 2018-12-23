Light showers across Middle Tennessee and a little snow in southern Kentucky continue to move through this afternoon.
Showers are moving quickly through the area so expect the rain to come to an end shortly after sunset tonight. In fact, sunshine is already returning to west Tennessee. We'll likely see a little sunshine before sunset tonight in a few spots.
Strong high pressure builds in tonight which will help to quickly clear the clouds out.
Christmas Eve will start cold in the mid to upper 20's and a few areas of freezing fog.
Sunshine will be around all day with afternoon highs near 50° in several spots.
Another fast-moving disturbance will work in Christmas Day bringing us a few more clouds and a little rain during the afternoon. However, rain chances look dismal and less than 20% so we're in good shape.
After a break from the rain Wednesday, showers and a few storms return to end the week on Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.