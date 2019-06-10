Unsettled skies continue for one more day before we dry out and enjoy pleasant Spring weather.

Scattered showers and a few storms today, especially east. Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. 

Drying out tomorrow. Under a partly sunny sky, it'll be comfortable in the upper 70s.

Another window of opportunity for thundershowers Wednesday into the night. 

Current  Forecast for Nashville

Today: Becoming partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers – especially east. Hi: 80 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 56 Wind: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Wind: NE 5-10

Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 78 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 68 Clouds and sun. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

