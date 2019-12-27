The mild temperatures stick around through the weekend but rain and thunderstorms will also move into the area.

Quiet tonight and unseasonably mild with lows near 50.

Saturday mostly cloudy with just a few showers west of I-65 during the day. High in the upper 60s.

4WARN Weather Alert for Sunday for the southwest corner of Middle Tennessee

Rain and storms move in late Saturday into Sunday. Some storms could be strong to severe Sunday. Damaging wind is the greatest threat, the threat for weak tornadoes in the southern part of Middle Tennessee is low but not zero. In the meantime, staying upper 60s Sunday.

Dry weather takes over Monday to Thursday Turning much cooler next week, with highs closer to average near 50, lows will be in the 30s. 

