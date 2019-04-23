Sun & clouds are the theme again this afternoon.
Wednesday will be a bit cloudier but rain chances will remain low through the day.
There may be a few very isolated showers Wednesday afternoon but most will stay dry.
Thursday will be the rainiest day of the week with scattered showers and thunderstorms returning to the area.
The bulk of the activity will come during the afternoon and evening but west Tennessee will start to see rain during the morning.
Thankfully, the ingredients aren't quite there for severe weather.
Showers move out through the morning Friday which will set us up for a dry evening.
Saturday will be dry and sunny before chances for rain increase overnight into Sunday.
However, rain chances Sunday do not appear to be high enough to ruin the weekend.
