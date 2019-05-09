While the threat for severe storms has ended for Middle Tennessee, showers will remain in the forecast through the upcoming weekend.
There may be a few lingering showers around through the evening tonight but most will stay dry.
Friday also looks to start mostly dry with showers increasing in coverage during the afternoon and evening. I wouldn't cancel any plans but know there will be rain around at times.
Unfortunately, Saturday and Sunday look rainy for the Mid State.
It's not going to rain all day long but a few prolonged periods of rain are expected.
We'll finally begin drying out by Monday of next week with sunshine returning to the area.
Temperatures will be a little cooler this weekend with low 70's back in the forecast.
We'll begin warming back up into the 80's next week.
