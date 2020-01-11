Showers and thunderstorms will wind down through the rest of the evening. Turning chilly with lows in the 40s with lighter winds.
Sunday and Monday will be pleasant as highs warm through the 50s and 60s.
More rain heads in this direction for Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures are looking more Spring-like in the upper 60s.
By Friday, things cool off back near normal for this time of year.
Right now, the upcoming weekend calls for more rain.
