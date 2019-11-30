A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect today for widespread rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into evening. Some storms could be on the strong side, especially along and west of I-65.
Today's storms aren't expected to be severe but they could produce damaging wind gusts and flooding. Rain moves in this morning, storms pick up by afternoon and last well into the evening, then the rain clears out of the midstate completely just after midnight.
Sunday is the better pick of the weekend to make any plans that involve being outside. Dry and sunny to start the day, then clouds increase late afternoon. It will be cooler with temperatures in the low 50s.
The heavy cloud cover sticks around all day on Monday and colder air will take over. Some of those clouds could produce a shower or two along the Plateau and temperatures will be just cold enough for those to be snow flurries. However, they will not accumulate. High temperatures will only peak in the 40s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday and we'll see a gradual warm up into the 50s as the week goes on. Next rain chances return on Friday.
