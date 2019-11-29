So far it has been a cloudy day for the Mid State with chilly temperatures in the 40's.
Tonight, clouds stick around with a few spotty sprinkles in a few areas but no significant showers are expected.
A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in place for Saturday afternoon and evening as the chance for storms ramps up.
Thankfully, severe storms are not expected but a stronger storm or two is possible. The greatest threat will be gusty winds which will pick up Saturday afternoon and last through Sunday.
Showers will begin to invade the area by mid-morning Saturday and will stick around all day long. Again, the greatest chance for storms will be during the evening hours.
We'll dry out by Sunday but lingering showers will still be possible for areas on the Plateau. Of note, a few snow showers will be possible on the Plateau Sunday night into Monday but little to no impacts are expected.
