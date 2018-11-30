Our rainy pattern continue this afternoon with isolated showers occasionally passing through the Mid State.
It will not be a washout for the remainder of the day but at any given point, a quick-hitting downpour is possible.
After midnight tonight, showers will become more widespread as another warm front gradually lifts through our area.
Saturday morning, showers will continue to stream in from the west along with a few potential storms. Severe weather looks unlikely across Middle Tennessee Saturday but a severe storm or two can not be entirely ruled out through the day.
Right now, gusty winds are the main threat with any stronger storm.
If you have plans to attend the Nashville Christmas Parade Saturday morning, dress for rain.
By late-Saturday, showers will come to an end as everything pushes eastward. Sunday advertises much sunnier weather with highs in the upper 60's and possibly near 70° in a few spots - highly unusual to begin December.
A cold front will swing through Sunday night taking us back to reality and winter.
Next week, outside of a few isolated showers here and there, looks to be mainly dry with highs turning cold once more. Many afternoons will be spent in the 40's with overnight lows dropping back down to freezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.