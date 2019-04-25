Our dry weather pattern is about to end. Showers and a few storms are back in the mix in the afternoon and evening. It does not look like a washout and the threat of severe weather looks low. Highs in the 70s.
Rain comes to an end early Friday morning. This sets the stage for a good looking weekend! Highs in the 70s with wall to wall sunshine.
There is a small chance for a stray shower or two late Saturday night into Sunday.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy. 80% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of mainly morning showers. Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Wind:
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.
Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 53 Mostly sunny.
Mon: Hi: 82 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
