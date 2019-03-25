Early morning showers and storms around. No rough weather expected, just an early wake up call for some. Wet weather lingers through the afternoon with highs in the 60s. Clearing out tonight, lows in the 40s.
Sunshine returns tomorrow. It'll be cooler in the 50s with a fresh breeze. The wind relaxes by night. Lows fall back near freezing.
Sunny and beautiful through week's end. Highs in the 60s and 70s.
Next dose of rain arrives this weekend. A few storms possible on Saturday.
