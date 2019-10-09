Just as it was starting to feel like fall, warmer air will take over for a few days.
Wednesday after the fog diminishes expect a partly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s. Warm again tomorrow in the 80s.
Another front approaches Friday it will bring some spotty showers. It will still be warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday look for more rain with a big drop in temperatures. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the mid 40s. Highs in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: AM Fog. Partly cloudy. Hi 82 Wind: NE/SE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 84 Lo: 63 Wind: S 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Fri: Hi: 85 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 64 Lo: 43 Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sun: Hi: 70 Lo: 47 Sunny.
Mon: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 50 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers.
