Stubborn clouds will keep today chilly, with highs only around 40. Partial clearing is expected tonight.
Sunshine will develop for most during the day on Wednesday, as temperatures climb from the mid-30s to the lowermost 50s.
Thursday will bring clouds and rain for a time. Friday, we'll have some clearing take place. Then, Saturday will turn windy, warmer and more humid.
Rain and thunderstorms will be likely, with rain totals between 1 and 2 inches likely.
A few storms over southern Middle Tennessee especially could become strong.
Much colder air moves in Saturday night, possibly making for a dusting to 1 inch of snow by Sunday at noon. Even colder air develops Sunday night with lows on Monday morning expected in the teens and single digits.
