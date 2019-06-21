A line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move in from the north this evening with heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and in some cases damaging wind gusts. A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect. Storms should reach southwest Kentucky communities in the News4 viewing area between 5pm and 6pm. Storms will push farther south, likely moving into the Nashville area around 8pm. They'll exit Middle Tennessee around midnight.
Another round of strong thunderstorms is possible early Saturday morning, also arriving from the north. Spotty showers and thunderstorms will then develop Saturday afternoon. It'll be hot and humid both Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 70s and highs in the low 90s. Sunday will bring just isolated showers and thunderstorms as the heat of the day builds.
Monday will bring an even higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. That system will exit the Mid State on Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be hot and largely uneventful with just very isolated showers and thunderstorms.
