4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday
Tonight, just a few lingering showers. It'll remain warm and humid with lows around 70.
Wednesday will turn partly cloudy and hot. Highs will be in the upper 88s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop during the day. Late in the afternoon through the overnight, a few severe storms will be likely with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat. A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect because of that severe potential.
Rain exits early on Thursday. It'll be turn very warm with a high in the mid 80s.
Friday sets the trend for the entire weekend, it will be very hot and humid. Only a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm exists Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s.
A few more storms are likely late Sunday, high in the low 90s.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then take over on Monday and possibly even Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
