4WARN Weather Alert in effect for severe thunderstorms tonight.
Strong-severe thunderstorms moving across Middle Tennessee, pushing southeast. Big threats with these storms include lightning, damaging wind gusts, small hail and flash flooding. This could result in power outages and downed trees.
Storms will clear the Mid State by midnight. A shower will be possible tomorrow near and along the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with less heat, highs won't be as high near 90.
Spotty showers and storms will return to our area Friday and Sunday through Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s.
