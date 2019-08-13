4WARN Weather Alert in effect. Dangerous levels of heat & humidity, plus severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon.
This afternoon, the heat index will peak around 110. Temperatures will top off in the 90s. Nashville should get to 97 degrees. Meanwhile, strong-severe thunderstorms will continue to develop through the afternoon, pushing southward. Nashville's most likely time for storms is between 4pm and 6pm. Damaging wind gusts and flash flooding are both possible.
Storms will clear the Mid State by midnight. A shower will be possible tomorrow near and along the Cumberland Plateau. Otherwise, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry with less heat. Spotty showers and storms will return to our area Friday and Sunday through Tuesday.
