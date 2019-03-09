Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and this evening. Damaging wind, isolated tornadoes, hail, and flooding are all possible.
Today will be mostly cloudy, turn windy, warm, and humid. Showers and thunderstorms will expand in coverage across Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky early this afternoon. Any storms that develop this afternoon and tonight could become severe. Ensure you remain weather aware. Download the 4WARN Weather App to receive alerts, if you haven't done so already. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Storms will exit to the east early tonight. Remember to turn clocks ahead one hour before going to bed, as Daylight Saving Time will begin.
Sunday will be partly cloudy and slightly cooler, with a light northwesterly breeze. Expect lows in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the mid 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable. Wednesday will turn windy and very warm. Rain and storms will move in late Wednesday, some of which could be severe. Rain and storms will continue Thursday before drier weather builds in on Friday.
