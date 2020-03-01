Showers move into West Tennessee this evening and become widespread by Monday's morning commute.
A few rumbles of thunder are possible through the morning and evening Monday.
Rain will be off and on through Wednesday with amounts ranging from 1-3 inches. Greater amounts will be closer to the southern state line.
If you have plans to travel to central AL or GA mid-week check the road conditions for flooding. These areas will see much more rain than Middle TN this week.
Showers clear out by the end of the week. We look to be in good shape this upcoming weekend, for now.
