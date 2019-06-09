A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will gradually develop toward midday. Slow moving torrential downpours are likely with some of these areas of rain this afternoon. Beware of localized flooding. There will be intervals of sunshine too. It'll remain very humid. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will diminish in intensity and coverage quickly after 7pm. It'll stay warm with lows around 70.
Monday, rain showers will be less widespread and exit to the east toward midday. Thereafter, it'll turn breezy and slightly less humid. High, 82.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and much less humid. Count on a high of 81 degrees.
Wednesday through Saturday will be variably cloudy with isolated thundershower chances late Wednesday and Saturday especially. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s. Highs will be in the 80s with the hottest weather developing on Saturday. (high then 87).
