A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect due to the potential for a few strong-severe thunderstorms to develop in Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky today and this evening. The best chance for a severe storm or two lies west of I-65 around dinnertime into early this evening.
This afternoon, spotty showers and thunderstorms will move from central Middle Tennessee to eastern Middle Tennessee. By early evening, another round of storms will arrive in our western communities from the west. These will slide toward Nashville by 8-9pm, and then likely weaken as they push toward the Cumberland Plateau around midnight. Thereafter, our weather will turn partly cloudy and remain very warm and humid. Highs today will be in the low 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s and lowermost 100s.
Scattered storms will redevelop on Saturday. A good chance for storms will linger into Sunday. Then, drier (less rainy) weather will take over in the Mid State for much of next week. Humidity will drop early next week, but for many of you the change will be so subtle it won't be noticed. Lows will remain around 70 with highs in the low 90s.
