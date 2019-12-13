Not as bitter this morning as temps begin in the 40s. Grab an umbrella before heading out. Scattered showers will be around today, especially for areas along and east of 65.
Spotty showers again for areas east tomorrow. Otherwise, clouds and sun and staying cool.
We can't completely rule out a shower for the Titan's game on Sunday. A bit chilly in the 40s.
More rain moves in Sunday night into Monday. Storms are possible. We'll need to monitor this day for a 4WARN Weather Alert. Stay tuned and connected to us by downloading the News4 App.
