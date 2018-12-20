Scattered showers continue to stream in from the south tonight.
Activity will become a bit less widespread overnight but rain will still be around for Friday morning's commute.
Scattered showers will slowly come to an end late Friday afternoon but not before possibly changing over to a wintry slush on the Plateau. All areas west of the Plateau will see just rain.
Outside of a few isolated showers Sunday, this weekend looks great!
We'll see a mix of sunshine and clouds both days with near-normal highs in the upper 40's and low 50's.
Christmas Eve will be a little warmer with most areas in the mid to low 50's with plenty of sunshine.
Christmas Day we may see another round of very isolated showers but most should stay dry.
Highs will run warm this Christmas with a lot of making a run at the upper 50's.
Happy Holidays Middle Tennessee from your 4WARN Weather Team.
