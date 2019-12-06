Expect off-and-on rain showers this morning through late afternoon. It won't rain all day, as there will be plenty of breaks in the action. The heaviest rain will occur over southern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be in the low 50°s this afternoon. Rain clears out by this evening. Lows fall into the low 40°s.
Saturday, some sunshine will return. It'll be slightly warmer tomorrow with highs in the low-to-mid 50°s. Despite more clouds on Sunday, highs will be closer to 60°. Sunday will turn breezy, then turning windy at times into Monday. Monday will bring even milder weather with rain showers. Rain will increase in coverage and may even be accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder on Monday night.
As the rain exits early Tuesday, colder air will move in for Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Highs only peaking in the 40°s, but plenty of sunshine.
