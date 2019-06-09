Pockets of downpours will continue across Middle Tennessee today.
We're not expecting organized thunderstorms this afternoon but moderate to heavy rainfall will be around at times.
This wet pattern will begin to break down Monday afternoon as a cold front nudges everything eastward.
Noticeably lower humidity will begin to usher in by Tuesday with highs hovering in the low 80's.
We'll see a few dry days next week.
Other than a few isolated showers Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, every other day is trending dry.
Humidity and rain chances will begin to rise as we head into next weekend with showers possible Saturday and Sunday.
