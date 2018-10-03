Summer-like pattern the rest of the week.
The rest of the week and into the weekend rain chances will be next to nothing. One or two very isolated showers during the the afternoon will be possible, but most, if not all, of the Mid-State will stay dry going forward.
With that being said, the big story is the HEAT. Summer sticks around for the next several days with highs each day topping out in the mid to upper 80's. We'll likely even reach back to near 90 to begin the weekend.
For perspective - Our average high right now is 76°.
So, we'll be running some 15°+ above average for many days to come.
This weekend looks mainly dry, hot and humid both days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.