A 4WARN Weather Alert's in effect for tonight and this weekend.
Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are likely, some with torrential downpours. Localized flash flooding could develop at anytime with the more persistent bands of rain. It'll remain warm and muggy. Lows tonight and this weekend will be around 70. Highs both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. Rain will be most likely during the late morning through afternoon hours and least likely overnight.
On Monday, a few early showers will give way to partial clearing. We'll have similar temperatures to the weekend. Tuesday, drier air enters the Mid State as sunshine takes over for all. We'll have lows in the low 60s and highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring the slightest rain chance for a passing shower or two. Lows will continue in the low 60s. Highs will be in the low-mid 80s. Right now Friday appears dry and pleasant with more of the same for temperatures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.