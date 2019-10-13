A clear sky will continue tonight.  It'll turn chilly again with lows in the 40s by morning.  A few spots of frost will be possible again, mainly in sheltered valleys. 

Monday will be sunny and beautiful with very little wind.  We'll have highs in the low-mid 70s.  Clouds return Tuesday, with the slightest chance for a brief passing shower or sprinkle during the day.  Tuesday night, a sharp cold front will pass through bringing a better chance for a few showers.  Most of the rain will clear the area by Wednesday at sunrise.  Wednesday will be a windy and chilly day with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 60s. 

Thursday will be chilly.  Temperatures rebound Friday into Saturday.  More rain is expected next Sunday.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.