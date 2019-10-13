A clear sky will continue tonight. It'll turn chilly again with lows in the 40s by morning. A few spots of frost will be possible again, mainly in sheltered valleys.
Monday will be sunny and beautiful with very little wind. We'll have highs in the low-mid 70s. Clouds return Tuesday, with the slightest chance for a brief passing shower or sprinkle during the day. Tuesday night, a sharp cold front will pass through bringing a better chance for a few showers. Most of the rain will clear the area by Wednesday at sunrise. Wednesday will be a windy and chilly day with lows in the low 50s and highs in the low 60s.
Thursday will be chilly. Temperatures rebound Friday into Saturday. More rain is expected next Sunday.
