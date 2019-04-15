Sharply colder to start the new school and work week. The kids heading off to school this morning will want several layers. Temperatures starting in the 30s and 40s.
Bright sunshine this afternoon, staying rather cool with highs in the 60s. Not as cold tonight, lows in the middle 40s.
Dramatic swing in temps tomorrow, highs in the 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Stronger breezes from the south follow.
Storm chances return for the second half of the week. This time period will need to be monitored for severe weather. Once again, rain chances linger into the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly sunny, mild. Hi: 66 Wind: NW 5
Tonight: Mostly clear, not as cold. Lo: 47 Wind: S 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Wind: S 10-20
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy.
Thu: Hi: 77 Lo: 51 Cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms.
Fri: Hi: 65 Lo: 44 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.
Sat: Hi: 65 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.
Sun: Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.
