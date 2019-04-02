Early morning sprinkle or two during the morning drive. Becoming mostly sunny and milder in the 60s.
Even warmer weather is coming for tomorrow. Temperatures will start in the low 40s. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.
Clouds increase on Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will return by afternoon, continuing into early Friday. Weather will improve by the end of the day on Friday. Highs both days will be near 70.
Saturday is the pick of the weekend with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday more rain and thundershowers roll back in and continue through Monday. Highs remain warm in the upper 70s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Morning sprinkle possible. Becoming mostly sunny Hi: 64 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Starry skies, chilly. Lo: 42 Wind: SW 5
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 74 Lo: 50 Wind: S 5-10
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Thu: Hi: 71 Lo: 53 Cloudy. 60% chance of showers/thunder.
Fri: Hi: 74 Lo: 52 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of mainly morning showers.
Sat: Hi: 78 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a showers and storms.
Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 60 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a showers and rumbles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.