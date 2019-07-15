Several rounds of rain and storms expected for the first half of the week. Most of the rain today should stay confined to west Tennessee. There will be a few showers around with highs in the middle 80s.
More widespread rain impacts the Midstate through Tuesday and Wednesday as Barry moves east. 1 to 3" of rain expected.
Once Barry departs, heat builds in. Highs in the lower to middle 90s heading into the weekend.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and a few storms. Hi: 86 Wind: SE 8-18
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and rumbles. Lo: 73 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 87 Lo: 73 Wind: S 10-25
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and a few storms.
Thu: Hi: 92 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Fri: Hi: 94 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
