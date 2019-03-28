Sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue today.
We'll stay nice and dry tonight with temperatures falling down to the upper 40's and low 50's.
A bit more cloud cover will fill in to end the work week along with a slim chance for rain Friday afternoon.
A bigger threat for rain will move in for the upcoming weekend on Saturday.
Showers with a few isolated storms are to be expected during the afternoon hours.
Thankfully, severe weather is looking unlikely.
This round of rain moves out by Saturday night which will then set us up for a much better looking Sunday.
Once this system clears, we'll see cooler temperatures funnel back in with another round of near-freezing temperatures to begin next week.
Thankfully, we rebound quickly as the overnights climb back into the 40's with highs remaining in the 60's for at least the first half of next week.
After Saturday's showers, it may not be until the middle to end of next week for another round of rain.
