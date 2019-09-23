Cloudy day across Middle Tennessee.
As a result, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than this past weekend. We're expecting mid to low 80's this afternoon.
The other story today is the slim chance for rain. More so just sprinkles. We're not expecting drought-busting showers this afternoon, unfortunately.
Clouds will stick around for Tuesday with a bit more sunshine. Temperatures will stay in the 80's before we return to the 90's by Wednesday.
The remainder of the week will be dry, sunny and hot. Summer will not go away with more mid to upper 90's expected by the end of the week and next weekend.
