Considerably cloudiness will be around all day today not really allowing for any decent warm-up.
Most areas will stay dry and cloudy with highs struggling to reach the upper 40s.
Another wave of rain will push in overnight, setting most of Middle Tennessee up for a wet Friday morning commute.
This slow rain will be around all day long Friday with periodic breaks at times.
Thankfully, the rain will finally come to an end overnight Friday into Saturday.
This weekend is looking great for all of the Midstate. I'm expecting plenty of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday with highs ranging from the mid-50s to low 60s.
If you still have any holiday decorations to take down, this weekend will be a good time to do so.
Next week, another wave of rain will move in Monday evening but looks to be gone by midday Tuesday.
For at least the next seven days, there doesn't appear to be any major cold snaps in the forecast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.