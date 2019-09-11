This relentless heat wave continues again today with another round of the mid 90's and "feels like" numbers in the triple digits.
Like Tuesday, a few isolated storms will pop up this afternoon and will help to cool some of us down.
The rest of the week is advertising more of the same - heat, humidity and a few isolated storms.
This weekend doesn't look much different either.
Highs will remain in the 90's with isolated storms in the afternoon. I wouldn't change any outdoor plans if you have them but make note there could be a few storms that postpone your activities.
