This relentless heat wave continues again today with another round of the mid 90's and "feels like" numbers in the triple digits. 

 
Like Tuesday, a few isolated storms will pop up this afternoon and will help to cool some of us down. 
 
The rest of the week is advertising more of the same - heat, humidity and a few isolated storms. 
 
This weekend doesn't look much different either. 
Highs will remain in the 90's with isolated storms in the afternoon. I wouldn't change any outdoor plans if you have them but make note there could be a few storms that postpone your activities. 
 

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

