An unsettled weather pattern continues as well as warmer than normal temperatures.
A shower or two is possible today otherwise staying warm. High of 70 degrees. Rain chances increasing tonight into tomorrow. Lows in the 60s.
More rain and possibly a few storms expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 70s.
A cold front puts a half to the Spring fling for Friday. Highs in the 40s.
Half and half weekend, staying cool in the 40s and 50s. Another shot of rain arrives Sunday into Monday.
