The never-ending-summer looks to finally come to an end but not until this weekend.
In the meantime, we have 4 days of above-record heat to contend with.
Today through Thursday we'll top out in the mid to upper 90's.
Really, it's not much different than we've all been experiencing the last few weeks.
What baffles me is the fact that we should be in the upper 70's this time of year - that's a solid 10-15 degrees above average.
In addition to the heat, it's looking like another very dry week.
Outside of a few isolated showers here and there, we're staying dry all week long.
A weak front will knock this heat wave down beginning Friday. We'll stay in the 80's this weekend with a good shot at rain Sunday.
