Record heat is possible across Middle Tennessee several days through the holiday weekend.
Tonight mostly clear and warm, low 70.
Outside of one or two very isolated showers, we'll remain dry again this afternoon.
A big ridge of high pressure is blocking any rain and storms from moving in from the west. It will also keep the sweltering heat in place not only this weekend but next week.
Expect highs in the 90's and low rain chances Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend, through Tuesday of next week. Morning lows will be near 70.
The good news, if you have any outdoor plans this weekend you won't much rain, if any, to worry about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.