Another day of record heat, but a weak front will bring a few showers and a slight break in the heat over the weekend.
Tonight partly cloudy with the smallest chance of a passing shower.
Heat will back off slightly this weekend with highs near 90 expected both Saturday and Sunday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday, with the weak front passing through. Sunday should be dry.
As for rain, the chance each day over the next week will never exceed 20%, so coverage of heat induced showers and storms will remain very isolated. Temperatures will climb back into the low-to-mid 90s next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.