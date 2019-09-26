Tonight, showers will come to an end by 8pm. Temperatures will drop back into the mid 60s by Friday morning. Patchy valley fog will be possible, especially where heavy rain fell today.
Friday will turn breezy and very hot. A new record high temperature is expected during the afternoon of 94 degrees. More of the same is likely through the weekend, all the way into Wednesday of next week. Lows each day will be in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s.
On Thursday, a weak cold front will try to settle through triggering an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs Thursday will be in the low-mid 80s.
