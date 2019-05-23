Record heat is possible across Middle Tennessee today.
Currently, the record high for Nashville is 91°, set back in 2010.
Today, we're calling for 93°.
It's not just Nashville that will feel the heat.
All of Middle Tennessee will be in the upper 80's/low 90's with ample humidity around.
Outside of one or two very isolated showers, we'll remain dry again this afternoon.
90's and low rain chances will stick around for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend.
If you have any outdoor plans this weekend you won't much rain, if any, to worry about.
The big ridge of high pressure bringing us this sweltering heat remains in place to begin next week. So, it's looking like 90's will stay in place for most of the week.
