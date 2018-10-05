Steamy out there today.
Highs are once again running very warm for October.
Thankfully, after sunset tonight, it'll feel nice out for the evening hours.
If you're going to any high school football games or wandering downtown it won't be that bad out. Enjoy yourselves!
The weekend's forecast remain unchanged both days.
Expect lots of sunshine, low rain chances and plenty of heat.
Highs both days are expected to reach back into the 90's, close to record highs. It's possible we tie a record this weekend.
Next week will start dry and hot.
Rain chances will be on the rise as a tropical disturbance begins to move through the southeast by the middle of next week. This disturbance will make for a rainy day on Thursday but quickly clears out by next weekend.
Highs will begin to tumble down to the low 80's by the end of the week.
