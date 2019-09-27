Very hot weather's in store for the next week.
Today, Nashville set a new high temperature record in the mid 90s. We'll either hit or tie the high temperature record on most days over the next week. Today, we set a new record for the most days in any September in the 90s. We're likely to break that same record for a calendar year on Wednesday of next week.
Through the next five days, lows are likely to be in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s. The rain chance will stay at 10% or less through Wednesday. It'll increase to 20% on Thursday as a weak cold front pushes in. A few more showers are likely Friday, with even cooler air. Highs then should be in the low 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.