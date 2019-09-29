Another hot and muggy day on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Near-record highs in the mid are forecast for several areas today.
Other than the heat, it'll be a beautiful afternoon with passing clouds and an isolated shower or two.
There really isn't much change for the upcoming week.
Heat remains the story this week with records being challenged Monday through Thursday.
Outside of a few pop-up showers this week this week looks dry.
Barring any rain today or tomorrow, September 2019 will be the driest on record for Nashville.
The ridge of high pressure bringing all the heat this week will begin to erode away by next weekend. This will bring a 'slightly' better chance for rain and a little relief from the heat.
