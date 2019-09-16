Near-record heat will be the theme through the first half of this week. 

 
Mid to upper 90's are expected in most areas west of the Cumberland Plateau through at least Thursday. 
 
Rain chances will once again be very low. 
There may be a handful of showers north of I-40 this afternoon but most all areas stay dry. 
 
The heat looks to to continue into next weekend with 90's sticking around. 
The good news is it will be the low 90's rather than upper 90's. 
 
 
 

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Cody Murphy joined the News4 team in March 2018.

