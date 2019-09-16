Near-record heat will be the theme through the first half of this week.
Mid to upper 90's are expected in most areas west of the Cumberland Plateau through at least Thursday.
Rain chances will once again be very low.
There may be a handful of showers north of I-40 this afternoon but most all areas stay dry.
The heat looks to to continue into next weekend with 90's sticking around.
The good news is it will be the low 90's rather than upper 90's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.