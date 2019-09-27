Breezy and hot today. A new record high temperature is expected during the afternoon of 94°. We're in for a long, dry stretch as we go through the next week.
Don't expect crisp fall weather anytime soon... Sunny skies and mid-90 degree temperatures are sticking around all weekend and well into the work week. Many of our previous records are in jeopardy of being broken again.
