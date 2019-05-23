The summery pattern continues through the holiday weekend, with record or near setting temperatures each day.
A dome of high pressure will keep it mainly hot and dry through Memorial Day and even Tuesday of next week. It will be partly cloudy and hot each day. There is a chance of a stray shower in the heat of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. That is well above the average high of 80.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 93 Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.
Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
