Still very hot today with highs in the upper 90s and the heat index over 100. It'll be partly cloudy and dry for most. Similar weather is expected Friday.
This weekend, the heat will ease some. Saturday may bring a passing shower or thunderstorm. Sunday should be dry. Highs will be more tolerable -- in the low 90s.
Low 90s will persist into Monday. A few more clouds and isolated-scattered showers and thunderstorms return Tuesday and Wednesday, limiting temperatures then to the 80s.
Current Forecast for Nashville
Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 98 Wind: SW 5
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 72 Wind: E 5
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 97 Lo: 71 Wind: SW 5
Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky
Sat: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.
Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy.
Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.
Tue: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.
